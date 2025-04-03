Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $96.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 413,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $96,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $129.68 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $308.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

