Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,139 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Republic Services worth $114,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $244.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average of $214.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

