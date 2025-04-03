Allstate Corp Makes New $237,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.12 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $289.26. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

