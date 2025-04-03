Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 1,736 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.00 and its 200-day moving average is $196.29. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.38.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

