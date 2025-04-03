Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 3,924 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $190,495,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 169,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in AECOM by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

NYSE:ACM opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

