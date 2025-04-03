Allstate Corp Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

