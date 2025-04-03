Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Allurion Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %
ALUR opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.59. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $98.75.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allurion Technologies will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Allurion Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,484 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALUR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on ALUR
About Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allurion Technologies
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.