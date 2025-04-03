Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Alpha Cognition Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ACOG stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. Alpha Cognition has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Cognition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

