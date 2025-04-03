Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Cut to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Alps Alpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,015.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Alps Alpine had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alps Alpine will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

