Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Alps Alpine Stock Up 5.0 %

APELY stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts expect that Alps Alpine will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

