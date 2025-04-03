Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €20.66 ($22.46) and traded as high as €21.90 ($23.80). Alstom shares last traded at €20.85 ($22.66), with a volume of 1,387,564 shares trading hands.
Alstom Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.68.
About Alstom
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alstom
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.