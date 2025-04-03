Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 673 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $529,302.32.

On Monday, February 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.22 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 28,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.