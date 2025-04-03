Amp (AMP) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Amp (AMP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Amp has a total market capitalization of $290.96 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amp has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,029.51 or 0.99875156 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,290.63 or 0.98975529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Amp Profile

Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,669,430,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,231,571,707 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @ampera_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amp.xyz.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

