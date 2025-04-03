Ampleforth (AMPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $705,219.72

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $46.57 million and approximately $705,219.72 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $81,825.44 or 1.00018310 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,463.14 or 0.99575450 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Ampleforth Profile
Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 44,406,251 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,406,250 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is blog.ampleforth.org. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.
Ampleforth Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
