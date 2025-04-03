Anpario’s (ANP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Anpario Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 378 ($4.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 229.50 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 488.55 ($6.34). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 430.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 377.47. The firm has a market cap of £64.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anpario will post 23.5757801 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anpario Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anpario

In other news, insider Marc Wilson acquired 3,778 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £15,036.44 ($19,525.31). Company insiders own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Articles

