Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AON by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $396.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.27. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

