Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

NIKE, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and retail clothing, footwear, and accessories. Their performance is typically influenced by factors such as consumer trends, brand reputation, and overall economic conditions, making them a distinct segment within the broader retail and consumer discretionary sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.04. 38,792,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,072,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. NIKE has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $98.04.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,333,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,998,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $710.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $971.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $988.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $947.48. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

