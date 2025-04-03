AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.29.

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,965,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AppFolio by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $227.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts predict that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

