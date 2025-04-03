Aqua Metals’ (AQMS) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aqua Metals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AQMS Free Report ) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 19.67% of Aqua Metals worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

