Aqua Metals’ (AQMS) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Aqua Metals Price Performance
Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $13.78.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.66). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Metals
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.