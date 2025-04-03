Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

