Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,561 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 51,863 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 229,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 191,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
FLOT stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
