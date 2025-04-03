Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,774.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $202.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

