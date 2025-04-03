Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

