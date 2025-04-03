Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $194.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

