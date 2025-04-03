Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38,315 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,591,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,702,000 after buying an additional 89,392 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,564,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $46.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

