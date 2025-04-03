Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $377.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

