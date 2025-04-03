Argus Upgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,153,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after buying an additional 901,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,400,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 95,944 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 618,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,940,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

