Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 16,333 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.91% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $34,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $920.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

