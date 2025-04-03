Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.58 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.26% of Criteo worth $27,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Criteo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,903,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Criteo by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,576 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Criteo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Criteo by 41,776.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 992,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,090.88. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,213 in the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

