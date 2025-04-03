Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $33.38 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1,813.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,283 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of EPAM Systems worth $33,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

EPAM stock opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $275.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

