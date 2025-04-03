Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $34.84 Million Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313,481 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.97% of Payoneer Global worth $34,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

