Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,313,988 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $40,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.59 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Melius raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.