Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 36,705 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,705 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.49% of Banco Macro worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,141,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,411,000 after buying an additional 529,610 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 570,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $20,203,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $7,337,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 75,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

BMA stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

