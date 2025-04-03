Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 509141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

