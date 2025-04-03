Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $87.16 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.35.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

