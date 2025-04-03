Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $335.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.21 and its 200 day moving average is $360.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

