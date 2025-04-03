Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.73.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $223.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $1,666,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $394,972.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,690,889.35. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $70,144,394. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

