Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $18.07

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.07 or 0.00021746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.50 billion and $499.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 451,576,832 coins and its circulating supply is 414,907,332 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

