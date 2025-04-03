Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $18.07

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.07 or 0.00021746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.50 billion and $499.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006036 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000492 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 451,576,832 coins and its circulating supply is 414,907,332 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
