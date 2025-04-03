Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.81 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 478770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

