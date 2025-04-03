Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.81 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 478770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.3389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.