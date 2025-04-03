B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 3,160 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $377,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,264,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,107,214. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

