B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,501 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after buying an additional 2,950,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 3,835.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,485.95. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $503,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,347.58. The trade was a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

