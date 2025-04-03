B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,981,000. Amundi lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,783,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $312.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

