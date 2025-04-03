B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 14,986 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $131.91 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.