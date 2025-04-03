B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

