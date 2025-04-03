Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Releases Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCGGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 107.60%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £155.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.05. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.78 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.88 ($3.71).

About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth.

