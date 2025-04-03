BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Down 1.8 %

NCBDY stock opened at C$16.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.78. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.80.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

