Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $43.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $43.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $318.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

