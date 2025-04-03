Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.25. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 12,500 shares.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58. The firm has a market cap of C$42.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

