Best Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – April 3rd

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate within the digital content and communication space. These companies typically engage in activities such as creating, distributing, or monetizing digital content—ranging from streaming services and social media platforms to online advertising and digital publishing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,029,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,429,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $16.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.99. 2,132,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,643. Adobe has a 1-year low of $367.96 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,230,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 2.39. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,652,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,100. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

