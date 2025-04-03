Best Growth Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 3rd

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, Prologis, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Newsmax are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to achieve above-average earnings growth compared to the overall market. Typically, these companies reinvest their profits to fuel further expansion rather than paying dividends, making their stock prices more volatile but potentially yielding significant capital gains over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

CRWV stock traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 15,947,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,341,805. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $11.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,107. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $14.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.54. 5,898,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.85. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Prologis stock traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. Prologis has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.78. 5,098,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $304.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $54.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $907.00. The company had a trading volume of 367,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,292. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $975.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $992.89. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Newsmax (NMAX)

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

NYSE:NMAX traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,716. Newsmax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $265.00.

